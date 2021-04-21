Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cunnamulla home raided.
Cunnamulla home raided.
News

DRUG RAID: Man charged after detectives seize cannabis plants

Georgie Adams
20th Apr 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2021 6:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 35-year-old Cunnamulla man will front court after detectives raided an address and allegedly located three cannabis hydroponic setups.

The Cunnamulla Investigation Branch executed the search warrant on April 11 and also allegedly found loose cannabis, drug utensils and a number of cannabis plants.

Cunnamulla home raided.
Cunnamulla home raided.

 

The local man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in connection with the commission of a crime and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on May 4.

Detective Sergeant Dave Harper commented on the police efforts in Cunnamulla.

"Cunnamulla detectives in conjunction with Cunnamulla police will continue to target drug offenders in our community to disrupt and dismantle local drug networks," Detective Sergeant Harper said.

Anyone with drug information is urged to contact Cunnamulla police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100672706.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cats paid respects to lost teammate before ‘emotional’ match

        Premium Content Cats paid respects to lost teammate before ‘emotional’ match

        News Rykah Burr, who passed away after a crash at Wolvi, was honoured by his devastated friends and teammates on Saturday

        • 21st Apr 2021 5:30 AM
        ANZAC Day 2021: What’s happening and when around Gympie

        Premium Content ANZAC Day 2021: What’s happening and when around Gympie

        News While some of the stricter restrictions won’t be in place come Sunday, RSL clubs...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Gympie women at higher risk are not having breast screens

        Premium Content Gympie women at higher risk are not having breast screens

        News Local women have been urged to book in for a breast screen after it was revealed...