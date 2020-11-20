Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
News

DRUG RAID: Kogan Mum in hot water

Peta McEachern
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police stormed the home of a Kogan mother, they found the 38-year-old woman had a marijuana plant growing in a pot plant on her back deck.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police raided Kelly Marie Watkins' Wombo St address at 10.20am.

Senior constable Tahana said Watkins was upfront and led officers straight to the one metre high plant.

"She stated that it was not hers, however she had knowledge of the plant being at the residence… and watered it when watering other plants nearby," she said.

Watkins pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous drug possession at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 12.

Duty Lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the mother of four who works part-time, had last committed a drug offence in 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Watkins $400, and recorded a conviction for the offence.

chinchilla magistates court drug possession kelly marie watkins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal

        Premium Content 45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal

        News Humidity and threatening clouds failed to dampen the joy, pride and glamour of Gympie’s High’s Class of 2020 when they dazzled a huge crowd watching their formal...

        GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie’s biggest high school formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie’s biggest high school...

        News From giant lawnmowers, sports cars, vintage cars and kombi vans to the Scooby Doo...

        Grub fined $2100 for dumping his rubbish in nature reserve

        Premium Content Grub fined $2100 for dumping his rubbish in nature reserve

        News The Gympie region is no stranger to grubs dumping their rubbish illegally, with...

        Alcoholic DV abuser walks from court after violent attack

        Premium Content Alcoholic DV abuser walks from court after violent attack

        News Magistrate Chris Callaghan slammed the 50-year-old repeat offender for blatantly...