Drug 'not his' but caught hiding it

Arthur Gorrie
| 8th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Gympie Court house.
Gympie Court house. Renee Albrecht

A YOUNG Pialba man was in the wrong place at the wrong time when police caught him at a Gympie hotel with 1g of marijuana on April 19.

That followed another case of bad timing when he tried to dispose of amphetamine which he said was not his, during a police raid on March 26.

Cody Steven Hazelgrove, 33, also paid the price for failing to appear in court as required on May 22 to answer the charges.

The court was told police noticed what they interpreted as "drug activity” at a hotel and noted "indicia consistent with the use of amphetamine,” police told the court.

They found the cannabis in his underwear.

During the earlier police raid, police saw him "hastening to the kitchen” where he was allegedly seen "placing clip seal bags in a grocery bag.”

One of the bags was empty and the other contained less than 1g of amphetamine, the court was told.

Speaking from the dock, Hazelgrove said he had found the bags, which were not his, "on the couch and picked them up to throw them in a bin.”

In another matter involving a failure to appear in court, Jesse James Dean Patterson, 21, of Southside, officially became a fugitive when he failed to appear on charges of drug possession.

Magistrate Ross Woodford activated a warrant which had already been issued for Patterson's arrest and ordered his bail be forfeited.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amphetamine cmarijuana gympie court

