Drug matters before the court

A CHILDERS pensioner was warned she will be on "a slippery slide to a gutter somewhere” after the drug ice led to her appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"Must be good stuff, this ice,” Gympie magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist remarked as he dealt with Leisha Ann Jones, 39.

"It's a slippery slide to a gutter somewhere, that's all it is,” he said.

The court was told police were called to a Gympie address by Queensland Ambulance Service officers at about 1am on August 26.

They found a woman "intoxicated by an unknown substance,” the police prosecutor told the court.

She had refused to allow paramedics to treat her, the prosecutor said.

Police were informed the woman, identified as Jones, had been smoking ice.

"She resisted police by refusing to walk unassisted and police had to struggle with her,” the prosecutor told the court.

Jones's solicitor told the court Jones had been feeling "very depressed at the time.”

Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing police and possessing a pipe which had been used to smoke the drug.

Mr Stjernqvist said he took into account Jones's previous good record in ordering that no conviction be recorded.

He fined her $550.

In another drug-related matter, another person with the same surname appeared on a marijuana possession charge.

Tracey Lee Jones, 33, of East Deep Creek, pleaded guilty to possessing the drug on August 25.

She was fined $400.

And Alex Christopher Catton, 20, of Pie Creek, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing methamphetamine on July 20.

Police told the court that officers were on patrol when they saw Catton leave a known house and intercepted his vehicle.

A search resulted in the officers finding 1.2g of the drug, the court was told.

Catton's legal representative said a family breakdown had strained his relationship with his father and he had been seeking comfort.

Mr Stjernqvist told Catton he had to return to the real world. He fined him $450 but no conviction was recorded.