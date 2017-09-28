Drug flush leads to scuffle with police

A GYMPIE man who scuffled with police while trying to flush a clip seal bag of marijuana down the toilet has been slapped with an $800 fine.

A GYMPIE man who scuffled with police while trying to flush a clip seal bag of marijuana down the toilet has been slapped with an $800 fine. Rob Wright

A GYMPIE man who scuffled with police while trying to flush a clip seal bag of marijuana down the toilet has been slapped with an $800 fine.

Police officers arrived at a Gympie home to find Troy Raymond Hope, 22, with two friends and a strong smell of marijuana in the air.

A flatmate said the drugs were his, and officers asked Hope to walk to the bedroom with them as they searched the rest of the premises.

On the way, Hope pulled the bag out of his back pocket, threw it in the toilet and tried to flush it.

The officer then grabbed Hope around the neck to stop him, injuring his chest and back when he was knocked back into a wall with enough force to shake loose two tiles.

Hope told the police he was sick and trying to vomit when the officer grabbed him, not tying to flush anything away.

It was a statement he repeated when representing himself and pleading guilty to two obstructing police charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

However, prosecuting sergeant Lisa Manns said people caught with drugs "should cop it sweet” and thereby avoid all the other hassles and court dates.

Magistrate Graham Hillan agreed, saying Hope should "simply comply with police officer in the future”.