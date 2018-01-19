Menu
Drug drivers warned: watch the marijuana build-up

USERS WARNED: Claims by some drug drivers that they had not consumed marijuana for days before reading positive have been questioned by a Gympie magistrate, who says medical advice it is mostly detectable at the roadside for only about four hours. But he warned it is possible the drug builds up with regular use.
Arthur Gorrie
by

MEDICAL advice to magistrates suggests marijuana stays in the system for only a few hours, Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Thursday.

But he said it may be that regular users would have a build-up, making them fail drug tests even days later.

He was dealing with truck driver Allan William Dunn, 51, of Curra, who said he took the drug for medical reasons.

Mr Callaghan noted that drug readings did not imply a person was impaired, only they had it in their system.

He fined Dunn $250 and disqualified him from driving for one month, with no conviction recorded.

Jessica Louise Patterson, 34, of Monkland, was disqualified for one month and fined $600 for driving in Exhibition Rd with THC in her saliva on August 17, with a previous similar conviction in August, and for causing a public nuisance the next day.

Provisional licence holder James David Willis, 31, of Gympie, had a previous for drink-driving and was fined $400, with no conviction recorded for marijuana driving on December 15.

Brisbane man Isaac Joseph Ismail was fined $300 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, for driving in Yabba Creek Rd on December 3 with ecstasy and marijuana in his system.

Wendy Ann Gillam, 46, of Gympie, was fined $300 and disqualified for three months for driving with methamphetamine and THC in her system.

Shayla Jean Moxham, 24, of Gympie, Perter Robert Ratcliffe, 62, of Glenwood, Cindy O'May, of Southside, Michael Glen Hall, 28, of Traveston, and Stephen Kerry, of Southside, were each fined $250 and disqualified for one month with no conviction recorded for marijuana driving.

