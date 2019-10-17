Drug driver told police he'd smoked '30 to 40 cones'

A 23-YEAR-OLD man caught drug-driving told police he had smoked 30 to 40 cones in the days prior, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has been told.

Lane Thomas Sullivan was pulled over by police in Chinchilla about 11.45am, June 19, testing positive for cannabis.

Three days later, he was involved in two-car crash at Brigalow and, after telling police he had smoked cannabis earlier that day, had his car searched, the court heard. Police found an orange container which had the smell of cannabis and sullivan said he stored the drug in it.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to both offences.

His solicitor Nathan Bouchier said his client had sustained significant injuries in the crash and had been airlifted to a Brisbane Hospital where he stayed two weeks.

Though his client said he had smoked earlier that day of the crash, a blood test had been done which returned a negative reading for drugs, he said.

Sullivan had sustained a broken ankle and wrist in the crash and appeared in court on crutches and his arm in plaster.

Magistrate Robbie Davies placed him on 12 months probation to include random testing for drugs.