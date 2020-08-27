Drug driver mum, 34, failed to show for court 3 times

A GYMPIE mum caught driving with methamphetamine in her system, who failed to appear in court three times, has lost her licence for six months.

On September 12, 2019, police pulled Stephanie Mary Higgins over for a roadside drug test, then took her to the Gympie Hospital for a blood test.

The 34-year-old mum, who was on a provisional licence, was driving on the Southside, on her way back from James Nash State High School when she was stopped at 4pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

She told police she had consumed marijuana residue about nine hours before driving, and the blood test revealed traces of amphetamines and methamphetamine in her blood, but she was not driving under the influence.

In February, March and June this year Higgins failed to show up for scheduled appearances in Gympie Magistrates Court.

This week, she pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in her system while on a provisional licence, and to three counts of failing to appear.

The court heard Higgins, who was on Jobseeker and Family A and B tax benefits, was “embarrassed” by her behaviour.

Higgins was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.