Drug driver lost, confused and a long way from home

DRUG DRIVER: A Gympie driver had a range of drugs, including ice, in his system when found unconscious in his car in Maryborough.

A HEAVILY drug affected Gympie region driver woke up in hospital a long way from home, with no idea where he was or how he got there, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Police told the court Benjamin John Gilby admitted he had begun to lose awareness of his surroundings, could not park properly and did not initially realise he had driven to Maryborough.

"He woke up in hospital and phoned to ask a relative to come and get him from Gympie Hospital, but he was in Maryborough Hospital,” the police prosecutor said.

Gilby, 30, of Curra pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor or drugs on September 27.

The court was told police had noticed a green Commodore sedan "stopped at a strange angle” with a male driver slumped over the steering wheel.

The man was unresponsive to police and was taken to hospital for a drug test, which revealed the presence of five different drugs, including meth amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and the prescription painkiller Tramadol.

He told police he had driven to Maryborough to attend a drug dealer's house, but would not say who it was.

He told police he did not remember turning off the engine of his car and admitted using meth amphetamine the night before.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson said Gilby was at "a particularly low point in his life,” had been "using drugs quite significantly” and this incident had led him to stop.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Gilby he was "getting a bit long in the tooth” for such behaviour.

"You are old enough to know better,” she said.

"This could have been a disaster.

"What if a mum with a pram had ended up under your wheels.

"What if it was your own daughter?

"A car is a lethal weapon and the brain needs to be alert and functioning.

"It's a woeful story, but thankfully not one of dangerous driving causing death.”

She disqualified Gilby from driving for nine months and placed him on 12 months probation with drug tests.