28°
News

Drug driver lost, confused and a long way from home

Arthur Gorrie
| 22nd Mar 2017 12:58 PM
DRUG DRIVER: A Gympie driver had a range of drugs, including ice, in his system when found unconscious in his car in Maryborough.
DRUG DRIVER: A Gympie driver had a range of drugs, including ice, in his system when found unconscious in his car in Maryborough. Carolyn Archer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HEAVILY drug affected Gympie region driver woke up in hospital a long way from home, with no idea where he was or how he got there, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Police told the court Benjamin John Gilby admitted he had begun to lose awareness of his surroundings, could not park properly and did not initially realise he had driven to Maryborough.

"He woke up in hospital and phoned to ask a relative to come and get him from Gympie Hospital, but he was in Maryborough Hospital,” the police prosecutor said.

Gilby, 30, of Curra pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor or drugs on September 27.

The court was told police had noticed a green Commodore sedan "stopped at a strange angle” with a male driver slumped over the steering wheel.

The man was unresponsive to police and was taken to hospital for a drug test, which revealed the presence of five different drugs, including meth amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and the prescription painkiller Tramadol.

He told police he had driven to Maryborough to attend a drug dealer's house, but would not say who it was.

He told police he did not remember turning off the engine of his car and admitted using meth amphetamine the night before.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson said Gilby was at "a particularly low point in his life,” had been "using drugs quite significantly” and this incident had led him to stop.

Magistrate M Baldwin told Gilby he was "getting a bit long in the tooth” for such behaviour.

"You are old enough to know better,” she said.

"This could have been a disaster.

"What if a mum with a pram had ended up under your wheels.

"What if it was your own daughter?

"A car is a lethal weapon and the brain needs to be alert and functioning.

"It's a woeful story, but thankfully not one of dangerous driving causing death.”

She disqualified Gilby from driving for nine months and placed him on 12 months probation with drug tests.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drug driving drug testing ecstasy gilby gympie gympie hospital gympie magistrates court maryborough maryborough hospital mdma meth amphetamine probation tramadol under the influence

Man found guilty over Tin Can Bay esky murder

Man found guilty over Tin Can Bay esky murder

ONE of three fisherman accused of killing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker and dumping his body in the Toolara State Forrest, has been found guilty of murder.

Rates break as Gympie region backs farmers in a bleak year

NOT OVER YET: Rain may have started filling these dry dams, but farmers still have to survive a failed season.

Council gives drought- hit farmers a rates break

Drug driver lost, confused and a long way from home

DRUG DRIVER: A Gympie driver had a range of drugs, including ice, in his system when found unconscious in his car in Maryborough.

Multiple drugs in driver found unconscious behind the wheel

More heavy rain for Qld, NSW: when will it end?

The Bureau of Meteorology radar on Wednesday morning shows plenty of rain for Queensland and New South Wales.

Wet weather chaos will lash parts of Australia today

Local Partners

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

An April constructuin date has been approved by the Gympie Regional Council

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Jocie and Josh Brogden on their wedding day at Boreen Point.

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

What's happening around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary March 22-26

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 21-26

Great fun to be had at Gympie and Rainbow Beach

A fundraiser at Rainbow Beach will help bring up to 40 children from drought ravaged western Queensland to a holiday at the beach.

Great fun to be had at Gympie and Rainbow Beach

Turmoil, but board vows Muster in no danger

THE Gympie Muster board says this year's event will go ahead despite the recent resignations of staff amid explosive allegations that include bullying.

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

PHOTOS: Festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

&quot;KALINDA&quot; THE ULTIMATE PROPERTY

108 Kenree Road, Rosedale 4674

Rural 3 2 5 $1,395,000

What's your passion? Boating, fishing, crabbing, prawning, grazing, cropping, flying or just living a comfortable, private lifestyle. This outstanding and unique...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $189,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BARGAIN HUNTER&#39;S DELIGHT !

62 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $315,000

What a Bargain Hunter's delight, you can move straight into this beautiful home, nothing to do. As soon as you inspect this home you will want to buy it, yes it is...

Dream big Big Shed Big Views Big potential

1416 Greendale Road, Glastonbury 4570

Residential Land Build your dream home and run some cattle or create the ultimate ... $390,000

Build your dream home and run some cattle or create the ultimate weekender 112 acres with huge shed set up for camping and house site with spectacular views over...

BEAUTIFUL BIG BLOCK RIGHT IN TOWN

2 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land This beautiful block is now going up for Auction and our Vendor ... ON SITE AUCTION ...

This beautiful block is now going up for Auction and our Vendor is motivated to sell! Set on 1467m2 not only is the block high and dry out of flood, but it has...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,295,000

Here is a magnificent opportunity to purchase this stunning property. Privately positioned on a 49.96ha (123.45 acres) in the very popular area of Long Flat in...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION 22nd OF...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY - DOUBLE EXPOSURE ON CORNER BLOCK

3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION 8TH APRIL...

This wonderful property has so many options available to the discerning buyer - Situated in the popular Mount Pleasant Precinct - This premises set on 300m2 ...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!