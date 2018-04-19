Drug driver gets big ban, probation

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: A driver who tested positive for methamphetamine said he didn't feel it in his system when he got behind the wheel.

A DRUG driver who tested positive for methamphetamine and evaded police eleven days later has been given 12 months' probation at Gympie Magistrates Court.

David Greg Treichel, 28, pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared in court on Monday.

Treichel's solicitor told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he "didn't feel influenced” by the drug found in his system when he was stopped for a saliva test on the New England Highway on November 17 last year.

The court heard Treichel had consumed the drug "six to seven hours” before the test, and was attempting to pick up friends when he was stopped.

The solicitor said Treichel was "afraid he would get in trouble” and made a "serious error in judgement” when he failed to stop his vehicle after Police attempted to pull him over near Torquay on November 28.

Police said he initially slowed down when they activated their lights and sirens, but suddenly accelerated and overtook cars at a high speed.

Another charge of contravening police requirements was thrown out after police offered no evidence.

The court was told Treichel had been unable to work for over two years due to serious kidney, liver and lung issues.

His solicitor said he was currently trying to find a job.

Mr Callaghan disqualified Treichel's license for a combined two years and one month in addition to the probation sentence.