Crime

Drug dealer’s massive mistake

by Lea Emery
5th Nov 2019 1:52 PM
A DELIVERY driver made a massive mistake when trying to offload some cocaine in a Pacific Pines McDonald's carpark.

Simon John Smith sold 1g of cocaine to an undercover police officer for $350 on November 1 last year.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court today to one count of supplying dangerous drugs.

Smith made the arrangements to sell the cocaine using the encrypted application Wickr.

It was not until after the drug deal he found out his buyer was an undercover police officer.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said the powder Smith supplied to the officer contained 0.29g of pure cocaine.

Barrister James McNab, instructed by Hannay Lawyers, said Smith, who makes deliveries for retail giant Harvey Norman, started to use cannabis and ecstasy at 22 which then escalated to use of cocaine.

"(At the time of the deal) he had lost employment and had been struggling with family responsibilities," he said.

Mr McNab said Smith had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder from when he worked as a security officer and was assaulted.

Judge Katherine McGinness placed Smith on probation for two years.

"You don't have the excuse of being young and immature," she said.

Judge McGinness said Smith clearly needed treatment for mental health issues and supervision in the community.

