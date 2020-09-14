Menu
A man has been convicted for supplying ice.
Crime

Drug dealer caught dealing five days after leaving prison

Aisling Brennan
14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
A MAN who was on parole for just five days before he started supplying ice again has been sentenced to prison.

Matthew Steven Rae previously entered guilty pleas to possessing a prohibited drug, suppling a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest in August 2019 over his involvement in an alleged organised drug syndicate operating in Casino, Lismore and Tabulam.

Rae was found to have supplied 35.45g of methylamphetamine between June 22 and July 29, 2019 to people in Casino, Grafton and Alstonville.

When police conducted a vehicle stop on July 29, 2019, Rae was also found in possession of 9g of ice, drug utensils and $1310 in cash, expected to be proceeds of crime.

The court heard Rae at the time of the offence was only five days into his parole for other drug and firearm possession offences.

"When a person commits offences while subject to parole, particularly offences similar in nature … it makes worse the moral culpability of the new offender," Judge Jane Culver said.

"(People are granted parole) on the trust of the community and the court that the person will dedicate themselves to rehabilitation.

"But it was only five days later the offender continued with perhaps more serious offending conduct."

Despite a sentencing assessment report indicating Rae had very little chance of rehabilitation, Judge Culver said she could see he had some prospects at getting his life back on track.

"The court is of the view there is still a need for rehabilitation," she said.

"The offender has been assessed medium to high risk of reoffending.

"I am of the view that assessment is accurate, however I do not say the offender has been denied any prospect of rehab.

"He has demonstrated he tried to engage with Victory House, he's motivated to be reunited with his daughter and to assist his mother.

"He is motivated to rehabilitation.

"The offender is of an age where he must realise this is no way to continue his life unless he wants to spend the rest of his life in jail."

Judge Culver said her sentencing of Rae should act as a deterrent to those thinking of supplying or even using ice.

"(Ice) can cause carnage to people's lives, it dislocates them from society … it causes people to derail from the grip of addiction," Judge Culver said.

"It causes on going crimes in the community to feed drug habits."

Rae was convicted and sentenced to an aggregated sentence of 36 months and will be eligible for parole on October 17, 2021.

drug supply charges lismore district court northern rivers crime strike force balsillie
Lismore Northern Star

