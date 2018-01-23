Drug cocktail the wrong mix - and a gas leak scare

EMERGENCY: A suspected gas leak led emergency crews to shut down a Gympie shop at the weekend.

EMERGENCY: A suspected gas leak led emergency crews to shut down a Gympie shop at the weekend. Bev Lacey

Smoke-speeding

THE decision to smoke two or three cones before driving cost Rainbow Beach man Tony Rowan Hosking $500 and four months without a licence, when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Hosking pleaded guilty to driving on the Bruce Highway, north of Gin Gin, with a Provisional licence and marijuana and meth amphetamine in his saliva.

Gas leak drama

EMERGENCY crews blocked the entrance to the Gympie Lincraft store on Saturday after reports of a possible gas leak, or fumes in the building.

A section of Edward Campion Drive was closed to traffic, near the Harvey Norman store.

Fire crews donned masks, and ambulance and police converged on scene, after initial reports of people being affected by fumes.