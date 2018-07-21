Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Drug drivers, a concession on speeding and a man who could not do his community service - because he was in jail.
IN COURT: Drug drivers, a concession on speeding and a man who could not do his community service - because he was in jail. DAVE HUNT
News

Drug and speeding drivers and a man with too many penalties

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Drug driver fined

A PREVIOUSLY clean record for drug driving became double trouble for one Southside motorist who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Daniel Alvarez, 43, pleaded guilty to drug driving on May 1 in Monkland St, Gympie, and on June 3 on Nambour Connection Rd, Nambour.

In both cases, the drug was methamphetamine, the court was told.

Visiting magistrate Graham Hillan remarked on Alvarez's "extensive traffic and criminal history” but noted there was nothing similar to this year's drug driving.

Alvarez told the court that on the second occasion he was on his way to Nambour to seek medical help with "some of the problems I've had”.

He was fined $300 for the first offence, $400 on the second and was disqualified from driving for a total of seven months.

IN other drug driving matters before the court, Andrew William Donney, 32, of Black Mountain and Damian John Kaye, 33, of Gympie, were fined $300 and disqualified for two months after pleading guilty to drug driving, both of them on May 19.

Speeding concession

AMAMOOR woman Diane Cherie Clohesy was granted a work licence in Gympie Magistrates Court, after losing her regular licence after a rapid accumulation of demerit points.

The court was told Clohesy, 49, had lost eight points with one offence, involving driving at 40km/h more than the speed limit. And her three previous offences before that were also to do with speeding, the court was told.

Re-sentenced

A SOUTHSIDE man who was unable to complete a community service order imposed for obstructing police and creating a public nuisance, had a good excuse, his solicitor told Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was in jail for much of the time allowed to complete the work, solicitor Chris Anderson told the court.

Christopher Chais Guiverra, 26, pleaded guilty to performing only 26.75 hours of the 40-hour order.

He was re-sentenced with a fine of $300.

drug driving gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    premium_icon The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    Health THE secret extremes of the state’s obesity crisis have been exposed, with the sad case of a nine-year-old boy coming to light.

    • 21st Jul 2018 1:54 AM
    WHO STUFFED UP? CEO's Rattler pitch raises questions

    premium_icon WHO STUFFED UP? CEO's Rattler pitch raises questions

    Council News State told heritage train "close to operational” early last year.

    Kim is ready to say goodbye to Kingston House

    premium_icon Kim is ready to say goodbye to Kingston House

    News AFTER 22 years of running Kingston House Impressions at the corner.

    Meet the Gympie man who taught JT

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie man who taught JT

    News He was a character, always had a smile on his face and a personality

    Local Partners