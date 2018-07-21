Drug and speeding drivers and a man with too many penalties

IN COURT: Drug drivers, a concession on speeding and a man who could not do his community service - because he was in jail.

Drug driver fined

A PREVIOUSLY clean record for drug driving became double trouble for one Southside motorist who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Daniel Alvarez, 43, pleaded guilty to drug driving on May 1 in Monkland St, Gympie, and on June 3 on Nambour Connection Rd, Nambour.

In both cases, the drug was methamphetamine, the court was told.

Visiting magistrate Graham Hillan remarked on Alvarez's "extensive traffic and criminal history” but noted there was nothing similar to this year's drug driving.

Alvarez told the court that on the second occasion he was on his way to Nambour to seek medical help with "some of the problems I've had”.

He was fined $300 for the first offence, $400 on the second and was disqualified from driving for a total of seven months.

IN other drug driving matters before the court, Andrew William Donney, 32, of Black Mountain and Damian John Kaye, 33, of Gympie, were fined $300 and disqualified for two months after pleading guilty to drug driving, both of them on May 19.

Speeding concession

AMAMOOR woman Diane Cherie Clohesy was granted a work licence in Gympie Magistrates Court, after losing her regular licence after a rapid accumulation of demerit points.

The court was told Clohesy, 49, had lost eight points with one offence, involving driving at 40km/h more than the speed limit. And her three previous offences before that were also to do with speeding, the court was told.

Re-sentenced

A SOUTHSIDE man who was unable to complete a community service order imposed for obstructing police and creating a public nuisance, had a good excuse, his solicitor told Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was in jail for much of the time allowed to complete the work, solicitor Chris Anderson told the court.

Christopher Chais Guiverra, 26, pleaded guilty to performing only 26.75 hours of the 40-hour order.

He was re-sentenced with a fine of $300.