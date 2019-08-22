Menu
The Two Thai Girls, trading as 2TG, restaurant at Red Edge is closed for the day.
Crime

Terrified owners flee as drug-affected man storms restaurant

Tara Miko
by
22nd Aug 2019 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
UPDATE: A witness to a terrifying incident in which a man stormed a Thai restaurant and caused extensive damage inside says it took police about an hour to calm down the intruder.

Paul Yeoh, who owns Dreamzz Convenience Store neighbouring 2 Thai Girls at Red Edge, said a man entered the restaurant about 2.40pm, shortly after the lunch service.

Mr Yeoh said the terrified restaurant owners fled to his newsagency when the man entered the shop and began throwing around plates.

Concerned for the safety of himself, his customers and the restaurant owners, Mr Yeoh locked the doors to his store while the man next door moved further inside the shop towards the kitchen.

"He kept saying someone was after him," Mr Yeoh said.

"I could hear smashing… so I closed the door and locked it.

"He broke a lot of plates. The guy was going around with a fire extinguisher.

"The girls had to chuck everything (food items) out."

Mr Yeoh said the man was unarmed when he entered the store but, being a restaurant with a kitchen, was concerned he had access to knives.

"He didn't take any money, but there were knives in the kitchen," he said.

Mr Yeoh has owned the Dreamzz Convenience Store for two weeks.

The restaurant remains closed today, and the owners are hopeful of re-opening on Friday.

EARLIER: A THAI restaurant has been forced to close after a drug-affected man caused extensive damage and contaminated food.

A 26-year-old man police claim was "drug affected" entered the Two Thai Girls, trading as 2TG, restaurant at Red Edge about 2.40pm Wednesday.

The man allegedly smashed plates and released fire extinguishers throughout the new restaurant, causing extensive damage to the interior and contaminating food and ingredients.

Restaurant staff and customers were inside at the time but no injuries were reported.

Police were called to the restaurant, which opened in mid-June, and found the man in the back kitchen area.

After a brief stand-off with police, the man was arrested and taken to the Toowoomba watch house where he was charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 10.

In a brief statement on the 2TG Thai Restaurant Facebook page, owners advised the outlet was closed "due to an unfortunate incident".

"We will endeavour to open again by Friday," the restaurant posted.

