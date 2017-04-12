Drought prayers answered

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Dean Comerford before the prayer, which he said was perfectly answered by God.

THE GYMPIE Minister's Network is inviting members of the public to a special prayer in thanks for rain on Easter Sunday at the Memorial Park Rotunda at 4pm.

The Gympie region was officially drought declared on Saturday, March 11 this year.

Local church pastor and secretary of the Gympie Minister's Network, Dean Comerford said help was on its way through divine intervention.

"We were getting a steady flow of people asking us if we should call people to pray again,” Mr Comerford said.

"In recent years we'd prayed twice before when things got dry and seen God send rain, so people were eager to see that happen this time also”.

Mr Comerford prayed at the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast on March 10.

More than 600 participants joined him in prayer.

The Gympie Minister's Network had also organised two Prayer for Rain events on the following Wednesday - one in the morning, another in the evening. Both were well attended.

"The prayers that were prayed focused on seeking God for 'good' rain,” Mr Comerford said.

"Rain that would fill dams and tanks, and nourish our land, so it could grow crops and feed stock, but not cause chaos or destruction. And this is exactly what we got.”