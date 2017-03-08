Drought - it's getting worse but help is on the way

RED STATE: Most of Queensland is already officially in drought and Gympie region may soon be also.

THE drought is getting worse and it's headed our way.

And that is increasingly official as Queensland bakes in one of its hottest and driest "wet” seasons on record, with more than 84% of the state drought declared.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said Gympie's regional drought committee was due to meet in a few weeks to discuss the apparently failed wet season, but he and Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne agreed yesterday that this may not be early enough.

"It needs to meet soon,” Mr Perrett said.

"It is urgent. Farmers are low on water and pasture,” he said.

Mr Byrne said it was normal for regional drought committees, including Gympie's, to meet once a year at the end of the wet season in April to recommend to the Minister.

But he had asked them to meet earier, "at their earliest convenience.”

"They are the local industry experts who know how much rain is needed for pasture or crops to grow,” a Ministerial spokesman said.

"Every region is different, with different soils and different industries,” he said.

The committees have a long history of strong influence over drought declarations and the availability of farmer assistance, to the point that it is almost unheard of for an Agriculture Minister in Queensland to act contrary to a drought committee recommendation.

Mr Byrne said he had asked the committees to meet urgently to recommend on drought assistance.

"I recently asked my department to give me a detailed report on the impact of unseasonal conditions throughout Queensland,” he said.

"Yesterday, I received advice that, given the absence of significant wet season rainfall across much of the south-east, I would consider requesting Local Drought Committees to meet before the end of the official wet season.

"I was also advised that conditions have deteorated considerably in some areas.”

The threshold for a drought declaration is generally a once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency, Mr Byrne's department says.

"The committees comprise producers with expert local knowledge and as well as recent reainfall, they also consider seasonal conditions, availability of pasture and water and assess agricultural and horticultural industries.

"Drought declared producers are able to access fodder and water freight subsidies and emergency water infrastructure rebates as well as access to other programs in the Queensland Drought Assistance Package.