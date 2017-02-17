Drought hits Wolvi wetland

DRIEST EVER: Andrew Gosbell faces the imminent prospect of having to sell off his crayfish breeding stock as his water-dependent property runs dry.

ANDREW Gosbell lives in probably the wettest part of Gympie region, on Kin Kin Rd at the base of Mt Wolvi.

But his crayfish operation is literally starting to run dry.

The drought which has hit grazing and cropping operations across the region is now even hurting the red claw industry, even in a part of the region noted for its lush timber and dairy country and its high rainfall.

It is not an area you think of as drought stricken.

"It is this year,” Mr Gosbell said.

And that means economic difficulty, not just for farmers like Mr Gosbell, but for all the people farmers spend money with.

"Every two weeks, we are having to trap the crays and crowd them into other ponds, so we can use the water to keep going.

"We've got 5ha of ponds and evaporation is a killer with the wind and the heat.

"Our water levels are dropping 10 and 15mm a day.

"It's not good.

"Basically we've had no run-off rain at all in at least eight months.

"Even the storms have by-passed us.

"We've had some rain that's topped up tanks, but not enough to run off the ground into our ponds.

"We've got storage ponds we use to top up the ones with the crayfish, but they are dry.

"We can sell stock, but then to re-stock will take a while.

"It will take a long time then to build the business back up.

"It's just a case of having to try to ride it out in the hope we don't have to sell off breeding stock.

"Last time it was dry, in the drought early in the century, we drilled for water, but we don't have any.

"And I don't think we're going to get a wet season.

"But if we don't, we are going to have to start selling of

"A lot of businesses here spend money when they have it. It all flows on.”

But only if the water flows on first, he agrees.

"If we don't get real run-off in the next six weeks, I suppose I'm just going to have to start selling stock off,” he said..