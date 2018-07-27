Drought-defying stud cattle boom on now

OPTIMISTIC START: Emjay Charbray principal Michael Connolly at Woolooga for the bull sale.

UNCERTAIN times and crippling drought across much of New South Wales and western Queensland has not crushed them.

And as Gympie region enters its second day of major stud bull sales from Goomeri to Woolooga and Kandanga, good genetics and a long-term view seem to have won out over all the bad news.

Emjay Charbray principal Michael Connolly said this week's Goomeri sale had provided an optimistic start.

Today's Woolooga sale would continue to reflect medium to long-term optimism as cattle graziers beef up their herds and build the future genetic base of their herds.

He and Warren Smith, of Celestial Charbray, were looking forward to today's Woolooga action.

"If they average $5000 - and they may do a bit better - that will mean good results.

"Last year, they averaged $6000 or more.

"The sale at Goomeri averaged about $5600.

"It's a lot of money and it's a sign of optimism," he said.

If sales over the three events manage $6000 each, nearly $2 million will be pumped into the stud breeding economy.

That does not count the secondary benefits of spending by transport and other contractors and others involved in the industry.

Mr Connolly puts the prices down simply to "good genetics."

And there will be more of that tomorrow, with the annual sale by Roz and John Mercer, of Kandanga Valley Stud.

They are offering 90 charolais and charbray bulls on offer, along with cash rebates and incentives to bigger buyers.

The purchaser of the most lots will be given $2000.

An incentive of $1000 will go to the buyer of the top-priced bull and another $1000 will be a prize drawn from all purchasers on the day.

Mr Mercer said the cash rebate idea was a gesture of appreciation to regular buyers who had been their customers for over 30 years.

"We've enjoyed tremendous support from repeat buyers over the years," he said.

The last cattle for sale at Woolooga today arrived mid-afternoon yesterday.

Mr Connolly said sales last year had sent cattle to centres as far as Blackall, Charleville, Monto, Wandoan and Toogoolawah.