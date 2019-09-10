Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROUGHT DECLARED: North Burnett added to drought declared regions.
DROUGHT DECLARED: North Burnett added to drought declared regions.
News

DROUGHT DECLARED: North Burnett added to declaration

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
10th Sep 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE North Burnett region has joined Bundaberg and more than half of the state as officially drought declared.

North Burnett's local drought committee has recommended that the local council area be drought declared due to the significant lack of rain and rapidly depleting pasture reserves.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said he had accepted the recommendation as there were significant concerns around pasture growth and water supplies.

"Local drought committees usually meet at the end of the wet season in April, but due to the late summer rainfall in March, the North Burnett local drought committee decided to wait a few months," Mr Furner said.

"Given the deteriorating conditions since then, the committee decided to recommend the area be drought declared from 1 September," he said.

"There are now 33 councils and 4 part-council areas drought declared. These declarations represent 66.1% of the land area of Queensland. There are also 23 Individual Droughted Properties (IDP) in a further 8 Local Government Areas.

"In the North Burnett region, local drought committee members commented that while there was beneficial late summer rainfall and reasonable pasture response, since then, there has been little to no follow-up rainfall, above-average daytime temperatures, heavy frosts, poor pasture growth, failed winter forage and grain crops, and increasing concerns about stock, irrigation and rural water supplies.

"I'd like to remind any producer who is experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought declared, that they can apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration.

"This gives them the same access to Queensland drought assistance as an area declaration."

The drought declaration map can be viewed at longpaddock.qld.gov.au

For further information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.

bundaberg drought declared environment north burnett
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN PHOTOS: Aerial images show extent of bushfire damage

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Aerial images show extent of bushfire damage

    News HUGE GALLERY: A devastating bushfire is raging on the northern end of the Coast as hundreds of residents have been evacuated and several homes destroyed.

    Massive bomber's one shot at Peregian firefront

    Massive bomber's one shot at Peregian firefront

    Breaking Jetload of fire retardant dropped on Coast blaze

    TOP DOCTOR: Gympie's 'Angel doctor' gets top recognition

    premium_icon TOP DOCTOR: Gympie's 'Angel doctor' gets top recognition

    News 'We are all colleagues and there's not really any competition'

    5 Gympie projects and 35 roads about to get some loving

    premium_icon 5 Gympie projects and 35 roads about to get some loving

    News Among the projects is the huge pathway along Power Rd