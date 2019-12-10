Drought declare Gympie already - don’t wait until everything’s dead

The region’s rainfall has fallen far short of the average over the past half-year.

The region’s rainfall has fallen far short of the average over the past half-year.

THERE’S nothing like the joy of walking through a fresh field of grass in bare feet to relax.

Unfortunately right now this is not so much strolling on silk as it is tap dancing on needles thanks to the big dry.

Or to use another popular word right now: drought.

The story is the numbers.

In the past six months, we’ve had only half of our average rainfall.

We need another 110mm this month just to hit the December average.

Rainfall has been few and far between.

Sadly there’s only 7mm max forecast for the next week; at this rate, we’d then need to either average 9mm daily to break even for the month, or extend December by 103 days.

I’m unsure which is less realistic.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

And of course, my prickled feet are a purely first-world problem compared to what’s going on in Gympie’s western reaches.

Yet we’re still undeclared.

We’re not even part-declared.

Puddles are a foreign sight for many in the region.

It’s the bone-dry elephant in the paddock right now.

Yes, farmers can apply for individual declarations for their farms. But there’s a tipping point where, if you add enough trees, you eventually realise you’ve got a forest on your hands.

So let’s declare our drought-forest already.

It’s bad enough the grass is crunchy under foot. Let’s not wait until the livestock is, too.