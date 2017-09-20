Drought continues to bite in Gympie region

IN MAY this year, the Gympie region was drought declared by the State Government.

Our region has been affected by poor seasonal conditions - with extremely low rainfall and ongoing dry weather.

This has made things increasingly tough on our community, particularly on our farmers and their industries.

There is State Government assistance available for eligible farmers that have properties within a drought-declared area.

Under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme, farmers may be able to receive freight subsidies and water rebates.

There are also other drought-related loans, allowances and fee relief for primary producers.

I encourage our farmers to look into the financial assistance that may be available to them.

Council also operates a water fill station at Archery Park in Gympie where locals and visitors can access potable drinking water.

Saving water is everyone's business and we want to ensure that we help to conserve this vital natural resource.

By using it wisely, we can make sure that we have enough for today, tomorrow and into the future.