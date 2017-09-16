Drought conditions run water carriers off their feet

THE severe lack of rainfall across the region has seen local water carriers stretched to the limit as they attempt to provide parched properties with some relief.

For Michael Treeby and Gaye Waikari at Wide Bay Water Supplies, the past few weeks have been incredibly difficult - with an ever increasing backlog of jobs awaiting them.

"It's actually at a point now where we've had people who are calling us up and asking why they haven't received their water yet,” Gaye said.

"But it turned out they weren't even customers of ours - they'd been calling that many different suppliers to get any water they can.”

While the consistent lack of rainfall is rapidly becoming a serious situation for many rural households, Ms Waikari said some responsibility had to be taken by homeowners as well when looking at their tank levels.

"The thing we've noticed is that people will let their levels drop to absolute zero - there's nothing left, which then makes it a crisis then,” she said.

"So we're asking people to just keep an eye on their levels, because we're being run off our feet.”

Total rainfall for the region last month. Contributed

Drought assessment information from the Queensland Government shows a dire situation for the Gympie Region.

Rainfall data from last month shows at least half of the Gympie Regional Council's area has 'Extremely Low' rainfall, while the rest of the region falls into the 'Well Below' and 'Below Average' categories.

Maximum temp relative to historical records. Contributed

Temperature data also show a particularly bleak outlook, with August's temperatures being considerably higher than the historical average for the area.

Gympie has been drought declared since March of this year, with the fallout from tropical cyclone Debbie providing significant, but ultimately temporary reprieve from dry weather.