Drought and heat do little to dull Great Horse Ride

Danny Ebert, Peter Williams, Jan Thomas, Geoff Brown were busy setting up at Kilkivan Showgrounds ahead of this weekend's Great Horse Ride event.
by Jacob Carson

ROSIE Fitzgerald knew she and her team had their work cut out for them as the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride got under way.

After all, the ride secretary admitted, the elements weren't exactly in the organisers favour.

"We knew we were up against pretty appalling weather,” she said.

"And admittedly numbers were down this year.

"Because of the drought being so widespread, a lot of riders were clearly reluctant to leave their properties.”

Despite these setbacks, Ms Fitzgerald still called the event a success, citing the positive community response as a major factor.

"The overall spirit from the participants and observers, it was very energising,” she said.

"We didn't have any injuries, and we got some excellent feedback about the level of support and provision for water.”

The team was keenly aware of preparing for the event in the light of sweltering heat throughout the weekend - and made special considerations with water supply.

"We definitely made sure there were extra watering points and good replenishment - not just for riders and horses but visitors too,” Ms Fitzgerald added.

"In a way that drove us - the drier and hotter it got, the more determined we became.”

Even with lower numbers, which Ms Fitzgerald also attributes to other major events being on at the same time - the party atmosphere was still very much intact.

"Last night, out at the showgrounds - we had a mechanical bull,” she said.

"People were riding that thing until midnight.”

The positive reception from the visitors is also giving the team encouragement for the future as well.

"There was so much insistence that we're going to go bigger and better next year,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

Gympie Times
