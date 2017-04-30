Drought and depression: student film driven by sad fact

STORY: Bronwyn Bernardin has experienced the devastation of drought first hand.

TRUE Blue might be an upcoming work of fiction, but the film is rooted in fact for student Bronwyn Bernardin.

A film student at Brisbane's JMC Academy, the former Mary Valley resident is fundraising for production of the film, which tells the story of a rural Queensland farming family in the middle of a drought.

Growing up on a cattle farm, Ms Bernardin said she has had first-hand experience of the huge impact drought has on regional farmers.

She said the idea for the film was sparked after she read about yet another rural suicide, and felt compelled to write a story about the issue.

While it will be her graduation project, she had plans to enter it in national and international film festivals as well.

Donations can be made at https://pozible.com/project/true-blue-film