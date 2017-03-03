32°
Drought affected farmers can apply for help: MP

Shelley Strachan | 3rd Mar 2017 11:36 AM
The drought is starting to bite in the Gympie region and primary producers who are impacted are encouraged to apply for drought assistance.
The drought is starting to bite in the Gympie region and primary producers who are impacted are encouraged to apply for drought assistance.

GYMPIE region primary producers who feel they are being impacted by the extended dry season have been encouraged to apply for drought assistance.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said that as seasonal conditions continued to worsen it was important producers apply for Individually Droughted Property (IDP) status as soon as possible.

"If a local primary producer believes they are experiencing drought conditions they can apply for an IDP declaration," Mr Perrett said.

"The below average rainfall and hot summer means that there is reduced pasture in many regions and surface water is either drying up or non-existent.

"I have spoken to numerous landowners across the region who are concerned that, at the end of the growing season and coming into autumn, unless significant rain comes soon the winter months will be very hard.

"Any drought assessment of the region is made by the Local Drought Committee (LDC) which does not usually meet until the end of the summer wet season to make the assessment.

"The committee will consider matters such as the availability of pasture and water; the condition of stock; the extent of drought movements of stock to forced sales, slaughter or agistment; the quantity of fodder introduced; assessment of agricultural and horticultural industries; the number of IDPs; and whether other abnormal factors have affected the situation.

"The drought declaration can either cover an entire area or shire or an individual property.”

Questions about the application process contact: DAFF Climate Risk co-ordinator in our region: Damien O'Sullivan (Kingaroy), phone 4160 0717.

The map for one-in-20 year drought zones is available at: http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/ada/

Email for assistance regarding the Drought Assistance Concessional Loans: contact_us@qraa.qld.gov.au

Applications guidelines for an IDP are available at: https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/environment/drought/assistance-programs/guidelines-and-forms/idp-application-guidelines

