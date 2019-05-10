Drone shot reveals nothing left of the old Memorial Pool
THE old Memorial pool has become but a memory already, with demolition and earthworks at the site of Gympie's new youth precinct well under way.
The shell of the heritage listed main canteen and amenities building has been saved to form part of the $2.8 million redevelopment but everything else has gone and the pools been backfilled.
Due to be completed in October of this year, the new precinct will feature a skate park that includes a 10-foot skate bowl as well as plaza, street and flow sections.
Construction working days will be Monday through to Saturday.