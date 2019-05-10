Drone shot reveals nothing left of the old Memorial Pool

UNDER WAY: A drone shot of the construction site at the Youth Precinct Stage 1 taken on Friday.

UNDER WAY: A drone shot of the construction site at the Youth Precinct Stage 1 taken on Friday. Troy Jegers

THE old Memorial pool has become but a memory already, with demolition and earthworks at the site of Gympie's new youth precinct well under way.

The shell of the heritage listed main canteen and amenities building has been saved to form part of the $2.8 million redevelopment but everything else has gone and the pools been backfilled.

A concept design of the youth precinct once all stages are completed, with the retained facade of the Memorial Pool amenities block on the right.

Due to be completed in October of this year, the new precinct will feature a skate park that includes a 10-foot skate bowl as well as plaza, street and flow sections.

Construction working days will be Monday through to Saturday.