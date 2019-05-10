Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDER WAY: A drone shot of the construction site at the Youth Precinct Stage 1 taken on Friday.
UNDER WAY: A drone shot of the construction site at the Youth Precinct Stage 1 taken on Friday. Troy Jegers
News

Drone shot reveals nothing left of the old Memorial Pool

Shelley Strachan
by
10th May 2019 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE old Memorial pool has become but a memory already, with demolition and earthworks at the site of Gympie's new youth precinct well under way.

The shell of the heritage listed main canteen and amenities building has been saved to form part of the $2.8 million redevelopment but everything else has gone and the pools been backfilled.

A concept design of the youth precinct once all stages are completed, with the retained facade of the Memorial Pool amenities block on the right.
A concept design of the youth precinct once all stages are completed, with the retained facade of the Memorial Pool amenities block on the right.

Due to be completed in October of this year, the new precinct will feature a skate park that includes a 10-foot skate bowl as well as plaza, street and flow sections.

Construction working days will be Monday through to Saturday.

gympie council gympie projects memorial pool youth precinct
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Judge says criminals are taking courts 'for fools'

    premium_icon Judge says criminals are taking courts 'for fools'

    Crime Judge takes aim at criminals lying to legal system and says some of his colleagues are falling for them

    • 10th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Everything we know about The Coffee Club coming to Gympie

    premium_icon Everything we know about The Coffee Club coming to Gympie

    News "Where will I meet you?” will finally have an answer in Gympie

    • 10th May 2019 3:26 PM
    Where to haul in your next epic catch around Gympie

    premium_icon Where to haul in your next epic catch around Gympie

    News The new moon hand anglers out in force over last weekend.

    Gympie monster record attempt goes west

    premium_icon Gympie monster record attempt goes west

    News Gympie takes its generosity on the road to help the bush