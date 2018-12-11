Driving fine goes to good cause

GOOD CAUSE: Fine for uninsured driving will go to fund compensation for innocent victims.

John Weekes

A SOUTHSIDE driver with an explanation for driving unlicensed in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle was still in the wrong, Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled yesterday.

David Ian Maitland, 50, pleaded guilty to committing the offences in Monkland St on September 4.

"It's a big community responsibility to register your vehicle,” Mr Callaghan said when Maitland explained he had not realised the car was unregistered or that he had unpaid fines.

Maitland said he had no knowledge of having unpaid fines, but had immediately fixed up his SPER account after being told by the police who booked him.

Mr Callaghan said the vital thing about an unregistered vehicle was that it did not have insurance for accident victims.

But fortunately he said the state government had taken action to fund compensation for innocent people injured by drivers of unregistered vehicles.

He fined Maitland $400 for driving without third party insurance, saying the money would go into a fund to compensate crash victims.

He ordered no further punishment and that no conviction be recorded.