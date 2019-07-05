Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

A GYMPIE region man who made the "stupid decision” to evade police has avoided jail time in favour of a lengthy parole sentence.

William Kevin McCoombes appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to have a 150-hour community service order, previously handed down to him by Magistrate Chris Callaghan, revoked due to a serious medical condition.

McCoombes' solicitor told the court his client had obtained a medical certificate, which had been accepted by the Department of Corrective Services.

Mr Callaghan recounted McCoombes' offending, stating he had driven away from police after they activated their lights and indicated for him to pull over on an unspecified date.

He said the mandatory minimum 50-day imprisonment sentence for the evading police offence, or a $6500 fine, were not the "right answers” in McCoombes' circumstances.

Mr Callaghan revoked the community service order and instead sentenced McCoombes to 12 months' probation with a conviction recorded.

The two-year disqualification from driving handed down to McCoombes on December 6 last year was upheld.