Drivers warned of Bruce Highway detour in Gympie tonight

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway hit by an over sized truck.

DRIVERS are warned that the Bruce Highway will be subject to detours at the Normanby overpass in Gympie from early this evening.

Transport and Main Roads Department district director Hendrik Roux said the highway was expected to be back to normal operation by 5am tomorrow, weather permitting.

“An inspection of the structure is required to ensure the bridge can remain in service after it was struck by an oversize load last year,” he said.

“These inspections will be completed monthly until the bridge can be repaired.”

Mr roux warned nearby residents of local noise impacts from generators used to power lighting towers during the inspection.

“TMR understands the inconvenience this may cause and asks for your patience and understanding while the inspection is underway,” he said.

During the inspection, Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass using traffic control.

The 17-tonne load limit and reduced 40km/h speed limit will also remain in place across the overpass until the bridge is repaired.

Mr Roux said the speed reduction was required for the bridge to remain safe and to reduce the dynamic impact of heavy vehicles travelling across the structure.

Anyone needing more information is asked to phone the department’s communication team in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 or email ‘bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.’