Drivers warned as burn-off planned near Cooloola Cove

A CONTROL burn in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park near Cooloola Cove tomorrow is expected to generate plenty of smoke.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn within the Cooloola section of Park tomorrow and Thursday, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the area east of Cooloola Cove.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas, a QPWS statement on the burn says.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration, it says.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Rainbow Beach office of QPWS on 5586 9900.