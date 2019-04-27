Drivers name and shame Gympie's most congested roads

THE RACQ has called on all levels of government to "urgently fix the most congested roads and bottlenecks” named and shamed on an interactive map by Gympie region drivers.

Predictably, the Bruce Highway featured among the strongest local complaints. One report claimed a motorist lost 20 minutes waiting at the Wide Bay Highway intersection near Bells Bridge.

"Traffic flow north and south along (the) Bruce Highway ... prevents orderly and timely (transport) from the Wide Bay Highway. Frustration levels and anger induce high-risk actions to get through the intersection,” the complaint read.

The Noosa Rd-Brisbane Rd intersection just south of Gympie also got a mention, along with the Wide Bay Highway at Murgon.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Red Spot Congestion Survey results would be made available to Federal, State and Local governments.

"We put the call out to motorists across Queensland, who are in the best position to identify problem spots, to help us pinpoint the locations which continually cause them frustration behind the wheel,” Ms Ross said.

"These red spots may be due to a set of traffic lights taking too long to change, not enough lanes, delays at a rail crossing, or something completely different.

"More than 2500 nominations came in from across Queensland. It costs us time and lost productivity, and that's why we need to address it now. We'll use this information to guide our policy and use it to lobby all tiers of government for solutions to bottlenecked areas.”

The survey also identified the top five worst spots on Sunshine Coast Roads: the Bruce Highway from Pine River to Sunshine Coast, Eumundi Noosa Road at the Grays Road intersection, Caloundra Road at the Nicklin Way and Kawana Way roundabouts, the Sunshine Motorway single lane sections, and Beckmans Road at Eumundi-Noosa Road, Saint Andrews Drive and Sea Eagle Drive intersections.