Driver’s lucky escape after late night Goomeri highway crash

A driver was lucky to escape unhurt from a crash at Goomeri late last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at about 10.30pm last night, finding a man at the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed this morning the man did not require treatment or transport to hospital.