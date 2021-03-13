Driver’s lucky escape after late night Goomeri highway crash
A driver was lucky to escape unhurt from a crash at Goomeri late last night.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at about 10.30pm last night, finding a man at the scene.
A QAS spokeswoman confirmed this morning the man did not require treatment or transport to hospital.