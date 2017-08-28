Drivers hurt in 2-car crash near Gympie

Incredibly, the driver of this car is not believed to have received life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred not long ago on the Mary Valley Hwy near Kandanga.

TWO people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Gympie on the Mary Valley Hwy late this afternoon.

It's another in a spate of bad accidents near Gympie over the weekend and today.

The drivers of the two vehicles will be transported to Gympie Hospital with what is believed to be at this stage non life-threatening injuries.

The two cars have received not insignificant damage.

The accident occurred near Kandanga on a stretch of the Mary Valley Hwy that has a slight bend in it. The two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles; one a station wagon and the other a sedan.

Traffic is moving through the scene, though one lane of the road is blocked.