Drivers fined for 'one drink' and 'one sip' over limit

CONSEQUENCES: Drink drivers faced a range of penalties in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Arthur Gorrie
by

"THE sadness of mandatory sentencing” may have cost one truck driver his job, according to Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan, who fined Paul James Nichol, 58, $300 with a three-month licence disqualification, for having less than one drink too many (0.062 per cent) on October 3.

Drink drive readings in court on Friday ranged from an extra sip for Blake Steven Warren Jaenke, 21, (fined $150 with no conviction recorded for a 0.051 per cent reading) to Sandra Allison Hamilton, 40, of Southside and Gympie's Brendan Mark Jamieson, 45.

They were each fined $500 and disqualified for three months, Hamilton for a December 16 reading of 0.126 per cent (no conviction recorded) and Jamieson for 0.117 per cent on November 4.

Jason Clive Storey, 46, of Southside, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, for driving on October 29 with a 0.075 per cent reading.

Mr Callaghhan told Jaenke his reading was almost the lowest possible and disqualified for him for the minimum one month.

Gympie Times
