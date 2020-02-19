Drivers busted over the limit around Gympie

Australia Day doozy

CELEBRATIONS got out of hand for a Wamuran man on Australia Day on Teewah Beach when his drink driving behaviour led to a whopping fine and licence disqualification.

It was the way Corey Brett Evans, 23, was diving that led police to him – who soon discovered he was behind the wheel at more than three times the limit at 0.165%.

The landscaper by trade, who drove delivery and tip trucks, had now jeopardised his employment, Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday when he pleaded guilty to the charge.

“He’s truly remorseful. He’s not going to be able to work for the family business,” his duty lawyer told the court.

“You should have valued your licence a lot more on that day,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

“You must pay the penalty.”

Evans was disqualified from driving for 6 months and fined $1000.

No conviction was recorded.

Estephanous Barnaba Isaiah was caught drink driving on Channon St in December. Photo: Facebook

‘Out of character’

A LOCAL sparky who was caught drink driving on Channon St before Christmas did so out of character, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Estephanous Barnaba Isaiah, 30, who runs his own electrical and solar business, had a clean traffic slate and no criminal history until he was picked up behind the wheel on December 20 with a blood alcohol reading of 0.130%.

The Gunalda man was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months but was given a restricted work licence

No conviction was recorded.

P-Plater Jack Raw lost his licence for 3 months after driving twice the limit on Teewah Beach on Australia Day, 2020. Photo: Facebook

P-Plater busted

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations were brought to a grinding halt for 20-year-old P-plater Jack Allan Raw when he was caught driving twice the limit on the beach track at Double Island Point on January 26.

The Margate man confessed his “pure stupidity” in court on Monday, acknowledging he would lose more than his licence.

“I stupidly got in the driver’s seat. I’ve got nothing to say.

“I’m going to lose my job and gong to lose my apprenticeship.”

Magistrate Chis Callaghan told the driver:

“You’re a P-Plater – you should be 0.0%.”

He was fined $400 and disqualified for driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Festival sitting duck

BEING caught drug driving outside a music festival “was par for the course”, Gympie’s magistrate Chris Callaghan told a woman who faced the charge in court on Monday.

Teresa Gail Sedgwick, 31, of Herston confessed to a “moment of stupidity” when she drove home earlier than intended from the Jungle Love music festival in Imbil after having a ”smoke and taking a pill”.

Police patrols on Yabba Creek Rd just after noon on December 1 picked up the driver who tested positive for MDMA in her saliva.

Sedgwick was fined $150 and banned from driving for one moth.

No conviction was recorded.