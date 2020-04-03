Menu
Daily News
News

Driver’s brazen move to dodge border closure

by Brianna Morris-Grant
3rd Apr 2020 12:47 PM
A DRIVER has been spotted flouting new border controls and driving around road barriers in the city's south early this morning.

The driver, in a NSW plated car, can be seen in photos pulling up to the Ducat St border in Kirra, before mounting the footpath and driving around the closure.

The driver turns at the border crossing. Photo: Scott Powick.
It comes after hard border closures came into force at midnight, with Queensland moving to stop any would-be NSW tourists from entering the state.

He then mounts the kerb and goes around the barrier. Photo: Scott Powick.
Before the tougher restrictions NSW visitors could enter Queensland provided they self-isolated for 14 days.

Now they are completely barred from entering without an essential reason - like work or medical appointments - to cross the border.

Queenslanders with border passes are also able to cross the border.

A QLD Police spokesperson said officers would be following up on the Ducat St incident.

"Police are performing mobile patrols in and around the water barrier closures and are considering enhancing those closures at Coolangatta to monitor any attempts to unlawfully enter Queensland," they said.

"Motorists who disobey border restrictions can expect to face on the spot fines of $1334 and possibly other relevant Queensland legislation."

Originally published as Driver's brazen move to dodge border closure

