DRIVERS BEWARE: Back to school pedestrian, police hot spots

SLOW DOWN: Police will be out to keep kids and drivers safe tomorrow. FILE

BRISBANE Rd will be one of the most likely places to be caught if you are speeding tomorrow, along with Cootharaba Rd and Exhibition Rd.

Police say that is because they are major arterial roads with heavy traffic loads - and they have schools, where the students are back again for the first time tomorrow morning.

Schools mean busy bus stops, reduced speed zones where too many people forget to slow down and pedestrian crossings where too many parents are tempted to park too close, creating visibility problems for drivers and dangers for their own children.

Serious life-endangering offences are too easy to commit after six weeks without children on the roads and without reduced school zone speed limits.

Brisbane Rd has been a hot spot, according to traffic police, because it has sports fields, bus stops and two schools, with pedestrian crossings and 40kmh speed limits.

It leads to the Bruce Highway at one end and Cootharaba Rd (with Gympie State High School) near the other. Students cross from the high school to its agricultural education areas and the 40kmh zone applies all day there, police warn.

Exhibition Rd, another major arterial road which also serves multiple schools, is another area where drivers need to be on the alert.

"Kids are our most vulnerable road users,” an RACQ spokeswoman said.

"They don't have the spatial awareness and learned road safety instincts that we have as adults.

"That's why we have the 40kmh zones.

"Some of the children have never been to school before and many of them will be excited, nervous and distracted, not concentrating on crossing the road or getting out of the car safely.

"We really urge parents to make sure their children get out of the vehicle on the left, so they are not getting into the traffic,” she said.

"On the road there are also young people on bikes, and pedestrians potentially ducking out in front of cars.

"The onus is on us. We're the adults. We need to be particularly focused, especially anywhere near school,” she said.