Driver wipes out bus shelter at Valley intersection

A DRIVER escaped a single vehicle crash unharmed on Saturday night, but left a piece of Mary Valley infrastructure worse for wear.

The driver, thought to be a male provisional driver, crashed into a bus shelter on Sutton Rd at Brooloo about 9.15pm.

The driver managed to escape the car and showed no sign of injuries when he was assessed by paramedics who arrived at the scene alongside other emergency workers, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crash sparked local debate and called into question the state of the Sutton Rd intersection, with some locals on Facebook group Friends of Imbil and Surrounds calling the corner dangerous and confusing.

"That Brooloo corner has been odd for so long, no speed signs (and) no directional signs," one driver wrote.

Another local said they had been in contact with Gympie Regional Council about the state of the road but "nothing came of it."

"It's hard to explain why the "main road" of Brooloo has to give way to an intersecting road at the top of a hill," the driver said.

"When I stop to give way, as the sign says, people (not locals) using Parry St also stop as it makes sense to stop when doing a 90 degree turn onto a different road."

Other people believed hooning was a problem in the area and driver error was often to blame for incidents in the area:

"It's not the intersection, it's the idiots behind the wheel, they … need to be sorted quick smart before we have another tragedy.

"What if that was in daylight hours and some kids were waiting for the school bus."