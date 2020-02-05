Driver who killed Gympie mum more stoned than he admitted

JAILED: Convicted meth driver and killer Joshua-James Cameron, is led to jail to begin a nine-year jail sentence imposed in Gympie District Court yesterday.

THE man whose meth-affected driving killed a Gympie mother and seriously injured her husband, was led from Gympie District Court yesterday to begin a nine-year jail sentence.

He will be eligible for parole after three years.

Judge Glen Cash said the guilty man, Joshua-James Langley, appeared to have seriously under-stated his meth amphetamine consumption in “evasive and self-serving” admissions at the crash scene on January 23, 2018.

Grief torn members of Karen Zahner's family met with Crown Prosecutor Noel Needham after yesterday's Gympie District court sentencing.

He said there was nothing any court could do to compensate or to adequately reflect the value of the life of Karen Zahner, who died at the Long Flat crash scene.

Mrs Zahner's devastated family was at the Gympie District Court today to hear the sentence handed down to the man who robbed them of their mother, and their father of his wife.

Judge Cash said the court could not adequately respond to the suffering of Mrs Zahner’s husband Bill, who survived his serious injuries, after being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Joshua-James Cameron Langley, accused of causing a fatal crash at Long Flat (pictured outside Gympie Magistrates Court earlier this month) is appearing in Gympie court again today.

He noted Langly’s extensive traffic and drug history and his continued use of meth amphetamine irresponsible driving since.

The case had been characterised by “an unfortunately pattern of delays” since the crash, which occurred aobut 10km south of Gympie on the Mary Valley Rd, near Birt Rd, just north of the Long Flat Hall.

Langley’s Ford Falcon had crossed to the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into the Zahner’s vehicle, with both cars driving at highway speed.

Langley had claimed to have briefly lost consciousness.

His claim that he had consumed only a small amount of the drug 24 hours previously did not seem to tally with the high concentration of methamphetamine revealed in a blood test three hours later, as well as the level of amphetamine metabolite also found.