Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Crime

Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jul 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
A 23-YEAR-OLD is assisting police with their investigations following a fatal traffic crash yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit was trying to track down the driver of a blue Toyota Camry that was travelling along East St, Ipswich yesterday.

Raceview man Daryl Levien, 36, suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance after his car flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Camry voluntarily attended Yamanto Police Station and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers continue their appeal for witnesses to the fatal traffic crash early yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash is also urged to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

