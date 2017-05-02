Driver treated for shock after hitting man near Pizza Hut

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Bruce Hwy.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the highway outside Pizza Hut.

According to one witness, the man - believed to be in his mid-to-late 40s - suffered a leg injury in the accident on the Bruce Hwy while crossing the road about midday.

The side-mirror of the car was ripped off in the accident and the elderly female driver and her passenger were treated for shock on the scene.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.