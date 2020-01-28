Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
The QGAir Rescue Helicopter

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

More Stories

Show More
driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

        premium_icon Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

        News He stayed on the wrong side of the road going faster still before he “narrowly avoided” a crash.

        LGAQ attempt at pre-election brainwashing denounced

        premium_icon LGAQ attempt at pre-election brainwashing denounced

        News Has the LGAQ correctly assessed the mood toward Gympie council?

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days