Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled on its side along the Pacific Motorway this morning, spilling mulch and petrol. Photo: Jodie O'Brien
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled on its side along the Pacific Motorway this morning, spilling mulch and petrol. Photo: Jodie O'Brien
News

Driver trapped as truck overturns on M1

by Isabella Magee, Jodie O’Brien
17th Jul 2020 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled, crashing over a road barrier in Loganholme this morning.

The truck was driving northbound along the Pacific Motorway when it flipped on its side - with the driver still inside - going over an embankment, near exit 31 about 9.20am.

The man has managed to get out of the vehicle on Clarendon Street himself before running to a nearby house for help.

Emergency services have said there is fuel leaking from the semi-trailer, as traffic is being redirected to Drews Rd.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport are urging motorists to proceed with caution, although no delays are expected.

Damage to the cement barrier can be seen at the rear of the truck, with the cab and trailers completely on its side.

The man has been transported to Logan Hospital, suffering from shock, in a stable condition.

Police remain on scene.

Originally published as Driver trapped as truck overturns on M1

More Stories

Show More
brisbane m1 motorway truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        premium_icon Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        Breaking A man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Maroochydore road earlier this month.

        Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        premium_icon Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        News IT’S BACK: It’s easy to read and in a familiar, 16-page, flip-book format

        4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        premium_icon 4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        News The wheels of justice continue turning at today’s District Court sitting

        Teetotaller has 6 beers, threatens to drive off cliff

        premium_icon Teetotaller has 6 beers, threatens to drive off cliff

        News The Gympie region man who ‘never drinks’ blew more than three times the limit