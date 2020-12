Police officers were called to a car crash at Pomona on Tuesday night.

A man in his 30s is in hospital after he crashed and rolled his car on Tuesday night.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 8.45pm at Jampot Creek Rd and Kellehers Rd, Pomona, but it was not reported until 10.55pm.

The 33-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle, a Mazda 6.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the man to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries and in a stable condition.