DRAMATIC footage has emerged of the moment police catch and arrest a man who allegedly tried to flee after driving over stingers.

The 34-year-old Yabulu man was allegedly first spotted driving a Holden Commodore with stolen registration plates on Hammond Way at Kelso about 4.40pm on Sunday.

Police activated lights and sirens, but the man allegedly sped off.

Stingers were successfully deployed a short time later at Kelso Dr, and the car came to a complete stop near Maud St as the rims were extremely damaged.

Footage captured by a nearby motorist shows three tactical police vehicles move in on the stationary car, which is billowing smoke in the middle of the road.

Tactical police cars block the Holden Commodore in as police try and get the man out.

Three police officers struggle with the man to get him out of the car, but he is eventually pulled out of the driver's side and onto the road.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Police charged the man with 27 traffic, drug and stealing offences.

The man is pulled from the car and forced onto the ground.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, drive under the influence of liquor or a drug and fail to comply with requirement to stop, four counts or disqualified driving, three counts each of evade police and use stolen registration plates, receiving tainted property, and stealing.

He has also been charged with two counts of drive uninsured vehicle and drive unregistered vehicle and one count each of assault police, possession of drug utensil (glass pipe) and two counts of possession of anything used in connection with a drug offence (clip seal bags and plastic scoop).

He will appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Driver slapped with 27 charges after dramatic arrest