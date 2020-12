One person is in hospital after a crash at Traveston. Picture: Zizi Averill

ONE person has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a single vehicle accident at Traveston late this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene off O’Rourkes Rd just after 11.30am, finding one car that had impacted with an embankment.

They took one person from the scene to the hospital for further treatment and their condition was listed as stable, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

