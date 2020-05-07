Menu
Generic crime scene images
News

Driver on the run after smashing into power pole

by Emily Halloran
7th May 2020 10:27 AM
A DRIVER has fled the scene after crashing a car into a power pole in Arundel this morning.

Police were called to Arundel Drive about 5.40am after a blue Holden commodore smashed into the pole.

It is understood the person driving the car ran from the scene before police arrived.

The power pole was initially blocking Arundel Drive but has since been cleared.

As of 6.30am, there was no power outages on the Gold Coast.

Police are investigating.

