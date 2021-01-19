Driver on drug ‘cocktail’ slams into car at 100km/h

Zachary Jacob Marshall pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving while under the influence.

Zachary Jacob Marshall “didn’t see” the Subaru he rear-ended at high speed at roadworks on the Bruce Highway in January last year.

The impact caused more than $18,000 worth of damage to the other vehicle and severely damaged the driver’s $17,000 car.

Marshall had a “cocktail of medication” including diazepam and THC coursing through his system; a mixture which contributed to what police prosecutor Melissa Campbell called “a significant demonstration of dangerous driving” which put other drivers and a roadwork crew at risk.

Duty Lawyer Chris Anderson told the court the 31-year-old father was delivering a recently sold “highly modified” 2003 Commodore to his father on the night of January 16, 2020, when the crash happened.

The court heard Marshall was travelling through roadworks at Palmwoods at about 100km/h — well above the reduced 60km/h limit — when he hit a Subaru travelling in front of him about 11.30pm.

The Subaru spun, crashed into road protection barriers and then slammed into a parked traffic control truck.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan could not help but question how Marshall could have not seen the vehicle, which was clearly in the lane directly in front of him.

Mr Anderson said the fact Marshall didn’t see the Subaru reflected how affected he was by the drugs at the time.

The 31-year-old, who had been ticketed for speeding twice in the past, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected, driving while under the influence, and failing to comply with the directions of a police officer;

Marshall told the court he had apologised to the driver and paid more than $18,000 to cover the damage to the Subaru.

He fought back tears as he was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, placed immediately on parole for the next 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for one year.