Driver nabbed by police after allegedly avoiding RBT

Two people will face court in relation to drink-driving offences.

A DRIVER who attracted police attention by allegedly dodging a roadside breath testing unit will face court.

Police will allege a 47-year-old Upper Glastonbury man driving a ute attempted to avoid an RBT site set up in Moranbah on Saturday morning.

After a search located the vehicle, police conducted a breath test on the driver who returned a positive result of 0.149 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

The man was issued with a Notice to Appear at Moranbah Magistrates court on June 12 in relation to a drink-driving offence. His licence was immediately suspended.

Officers also intercepted a driver at 3.10am on Sunday, while conducting patrols of Mills Avenue, Moranbah.

A 40-year-old Moranbah man provided a positive reading of 0.071 per cent blood alcohol concentration, police said.

The man was issued with a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates court on June 12 in relation to a drink-driving offence and his licence was immediately suspended for 24 hours.

Sergeant Adam Dyer said drivers who had a big night the night before would almost always be over the limit.

"The chances are you will be not just over the limit but possibly a long way over the limit the following morning, so don't take the risk of being caught drinking and driving," he said.

"Drinking and driving is not worth the risk, it can lead to tragic consequences, serious charges and the loss of your licence."